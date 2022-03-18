Police: Suspect arrested after teen stabbed, shot and killed on Iroquois Drive in Davenport

Davenport police say 16-year-old Tyler Sanders was killed by 19-year-old Malachi Vanderpool on Friday. Vanderpool is charged with first-degree murder.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — UPDATE (March 22): Police have arrested 19-year-old Malachi Vanderpool following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tyler Sanders on March 18 in Davenport, according to a release from the department.

Officers responded to the incident at 6:19 a.m. after calls of shots fired to 914 Iroquois Drive. The court records state Vanderpool "willfully, deliberately and with premeditation" stabbed Sanders before shooting and killing him — all of which was caught on surveillance video.

Vanderpool was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to Davenport police.

Scott County court documents say Vanderpool has previous felony convictions for criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Tuesday, March 22.

UPDATE (March 21): The Davenport Police Department identified the teen killed in a shooting on March 18 on Iroquois Drive.

The victim was 16-year-old Tylan Sanders of Davenport, police said.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing as of Monday, March 21.

ORIGINAL (March 18): A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday morning, according to Davenport Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 6:19 a.m. in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive. Police said they arrived and found the victim with fatal gunshot wounds.

The incident is currently under investigation. The identity of the boy was not immediately released.