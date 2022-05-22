Man hospitalized after Davenport apartment complex shooting Saturday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a Davenport apartment complex Saturday evening.
According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 7:31 p.n. on May 21, officers responded to the parking lot of Castlewood Apartments in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive after a shots fired report.
While police were en route, they received more 911 calls reporting that someone had been injured by gunfire.
When officers arrived, they located a 26-year-old man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, as well as damage to two apartments and two vehicles at the scene.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
The shooting remains under investigation.