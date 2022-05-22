Man hospitalized after Davenport apartment complex shooting Saturday evening

After receiving a shots fired call, police arrived at the scene and found a seriously injured man, buildings, and cars that had been hit by gunfire.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a Davenport apartment complex Saturday evening.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 7:31 p.n. on May 21, officers responded to the parking lot of Castlewood Apartments in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive after a shots fired report.

While police were en route, they received more 911 calls reporting that someone had been injured by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they located a 26-year-old man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, as well as damage to two apartments and two vehicles at the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.