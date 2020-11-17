Davenport 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder

A 19-year-old from Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of another Davenport teenager.

On October 25, Lavonta Baker, age 19, was shot and killed inside a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, according to the Davenport Police Department. Affidavits indicate Baker was shot "willfully and deliberately" multiple times.

Court documents show that Sherral Tolbert has been arrested and charged with murder as well as felon in possession.