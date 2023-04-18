15-year-old faces 1st-degree murder charge in shooting death of Milan teen

Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the 15-year-old.

MILAN, Illinois — Editor's note: The video above is from April 17.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of another teenager from last Friday, according to a press release from the department.

Last Friday, April 14, 17-year-old Daniel "Danny" Taylor of Milan was found inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Shortly after responding to that scene, authorities say a 15-year-old boy was brought into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office has not confirmed if this boy is the one who was arrested on Tuesday, but did say he was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Galesburg from a nearby hospital.

The 15-year-old, who has not been identified by authorities, faces a charge of first-degree murder and home invasion.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident and expects additional charges.

