15-year-old faces 1st-degree murder charge in shooting death of Milan teen

MILAN, Illinois
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of another teenager from last Friday, according to a press release from the department.
Last Friday, April 14, 17-year-old Daniel "Danny" Taylor of Milan was found inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.
Shortly after responding to that scene, authorities say a 15-year-old boy was brought into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office has not confirmed if this boy is the one who was arrested on Tuesday, but did say he was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Galesburg from a nearby hospital.
The 15-year-old, who has not been identified by authorities, faces a charge of first-degree murder and home invasion.
The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident and expects additional charges.
