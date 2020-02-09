Curfew in place for the District of Rock Island

Two factors have prompted the city's mayor to implement a curfew on the downtown area.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A curfew has been set for the District of Rock Island as part of an executive order from Mayor Mike Thoms.

The executive order states that businesses in the District must close at 1 a.m. The District includes 2nd Avenue from 17th Street to 19th Street and 18th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

At 1:30 a.m. the District area will close to all people, this means there is no loitering in the area after this time. The District will remain closed until 6 a.m. The curfew is in effect as of Wednesday, September 2. The mayor said the curfew would stand for 30 days.

According to the executive order, the curfew is in response to both an increase in COVID-19 cases and the deadly shooting that happened in the District on Saturday, August 29.

"The results of these occurrences across the country and locally have resulted in severe danger to the residents of the City of Rock Island," read the executive order, "The vast majority of these violent occurrences have occurred after midnight and most after 2 a.m. ... The increasing size of the crowds and escalating nature of the violence poses an immediate and serious threat to the public."

Read the full executive order below

Anyone who violates the curfew will be subject to vines or penalties. There are some exceptions to who can be in the area during the curfew, however. This includes people who work for the city, military, medical personnel, credentialed members of the media, and people heading to and from work.