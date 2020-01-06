Curfew implemented for Scott County after rioting leads to 2 deaths and several injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County is under a curfew after rioting Sunday night into early Monday morning led to two deaths and several injured, including a Davenport police officer.
All residents are asked to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Those traveling to and from work, members of the press and government officials are exempt from the curfew.
Davenport police said those who break curfew may receive a citation.
Businesses are not required to close, but Davenport Police encourages closing to help enforce the curfew.
Police said the officer who was injured in a shooting overnight is doing well recovering. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said around 100 vehicles were at NorthPark Mall protesting, leading to vandalism at several businesses.
There were four shooting victims; two people died and two people, including an officer, were injured.
There were also three suspicious fires overnight, Matson said. Police also received over 45 serious disturbance calls and over 20 shots fired calls.
RELATED: Updates: Overnight shootings in Davenport leave two dead; others were injured including an officer