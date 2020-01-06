Curfew implemented for Scott County after rioting leads to 2 deaths and several injured

People are asked to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Davenport Police address the Quad Cities after a night of rioters leave 2 dead and several injured, including an officer. Watch live here. Posted by WQAD on Monday, June 1, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County is under a curfew after rioting Sunday night into early Monday morning led to two deaths and several injured, including a Davenport police officer.

All residents are asked to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Those traveling to and from work, members of the press and government officials are exempt from the curfew.

Davenport police said those who break curfew may receive a citation.

Businesses are not required to close, but Davenport Police encourages closing to help enforce the curfew.

Police said the officer who was injured in a shooting overnight is doing well recovering. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said around 100 vehicles were at NorthPark Mall protesting, leading to vandalism at several businesses.

There were four shooting victims; two people died and two people, including an officer, were injured.