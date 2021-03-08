Cristhian Bahena Rivera to be sentenced Monday for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts

Sentencing had been pushed back due to a request for a new trial, but that request was denied.

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts, is expected to be sentenced Monday, August 30.

This sentencing comes after Bahena Rivera's defense team tried to motion for a new trial, citing new evidence that had come up since his late May conviction. Judge Joel Yates, who has presided over this case, denied the motion.

Bahena Rivera, now age 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder after a seven-day trial in Scott County.

During his trial, evidence showed that Bahena Rivera led investigators to Tibbetts' body, which had been dumped in a cornfield outside of Brooklyn, Iowa during the summer of 2018.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was last seen jogging on July 18, 2018. She was reported missing the next day. Her body was found on August 21, 2018.

Trial evidence showed that Bahena Rivera's Chevy Malibu was captured on security cameras near the area Tibbetts was jogging. Tibbetts' blood was later found in the trunk of the Malibu.

At trial, Bahena Rivera took the stand in his own defense, describing a situation where he was kidnapped by two masked men and instructed to drive around that area. His account claimed that the two men were responsible for her death, and that they put her body in the trunk.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. in Poweshiek County. The proceedings will be live streamed on WQAD.com.