Watch Live: Cristhian Bahena Rivera is back in court

The defense for the man convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts has motioned for a new trial, which delayed sentencing.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts, is due back in court on Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

In May of 2021 a jury found the now 27-year-old guilty of first-degree murder. During several days of testimony, the jury was presented with video evidence of Bahena Rivera following Tibbetts, age 20, in a car while she was out for a run.

Testimony also showed jurors that Bahena Rivera led police to Tibbetts' body, which was left in a cornfield in Brooklynn, Iowa.

He was initially set to be sentenced on July 14, but Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys filed a motion to compel and a motion for a new trial, arguing that there was new evidence in the case.

Court documents show that two unrelated people came forward on the same day, May 26, claiming to know more about Tibbetts' murder. May 26 was the day Bahena Rivera took the stand in his own defense, claiming two masked men killed Tibbetts and put her body in his trunk.

In court, the defense asked that further discovery be made in the case. Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown rejected this proposal, saying in court that there was no obligation to provide discovery after a trial is complete.

Judge Joel Yates denied the motion the next day, writing that the defense's request was "overly broad" and would "be nothing more than a fishing expedition."

Arguments on the new trial request are expected in court Tuesday.