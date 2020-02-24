Court documents: Lori Vallow's niece knows where missing Idaho children are, in 'doomsday cult'

Sunday marks five months since the 7-year-old and 17-year-old Idaho children disappeared. Court documents allege they are in a "doomsday cult".

Newly obtained court documents allege that Lori Vallow's niece knows where the missing Rexburg, Idaho children are and that they are in a doomsday cult where people "have been being killed off like flies."

The child custody papers, filed by Brandon Boudreaux, claim Lori Vallow's niece, Melani Boudreaux, tried to kill him for his life insurance policy, which would go towards supporting the cult that Vallow and Melani are allegedly a part of.

In October, Brandon was the target of a drive-by shooting in Arizona. In the child custody documents, he details how he thinks Melani was involved in the attempt on his life and why she may want him dead.

Authorities confirmed that the shooter's car was registered to Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow's estranged husband who died in July. Police are investigating whether Melani had any role in the attempted murder of Brandon.