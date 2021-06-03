Cory Gregory, convicted murderer in Adrianne Reynolds case to get psych evaluation

A hearing is scheduled for July 1st in Rock Island where an expert will testify.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Thursday, June 3rd, Cory Gregory had a court appearance in Rock Island County. The prosecuting attorney and the defense came to an agreement on who will give Gregory get a psych evaluation.

This comes after new case law in Illinois allowed Gregory to be granted for an appeal.

Gregory was charged with a de facto life sentencing in 2006. A de facto life sentence is a non-life sentence that means the person will either likely die in prison before their release or spend the majority of their life behind bars.

Gregory was sentenced to 45 years in prison as a teenager for the death of Adrianne Reynolds. Gregory and Sarah Kolb, both classmates of Adrianne held Adrianne down, strangled her, and dismembered her body.