Community members react to the guilty Chauvin verdict

"It's time to have these tough conversations that no one wants to have."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After three weeks of watching the Derek Chauvin trial daily, Tracy Singleton waited again, Tuesday, as the verdict was read. Singleton is the director at the Lincoln Center in Davenport and works with local Black community members. The center offers resources, professional services, programs and events for the African American community in the Quad Cities.

She didn’t expect to get emotional watching the verdict, but still shed a few tears, and let out a deep breath when Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Singleton said, “It shows his life mattered.” She says it’s not just these past few weeks that have caused her to feel like she’s on pins and needles. It’s three decades of raising Black sons.

“For 33 years as a mom of Black boys I’ve felt the tension for 33 years and I’m not the only one. All Black moms, all Black parents, feel the tension. This time this was caught on camera. This time it was for the whole world to see," explained Singleton. "This time we all got to see exactly what was going on through transparency of the court allowing cameras to be in the courtroom. That’s what happened this time. There’s so many times that it doesn’t happen. I fear for my sons every day just for the simple fact that they’re Black men.”

Singleton said now is the time to step up, not ease up because of this verdict.

“I hope this leads to meaningful conversation. So many times, you get politicians and people who just say what they think you want to hear that sounds good at the time, but there’s no follow through. There’s no action with it.”

She wants to see reform and police adjusting the way they interact with minorities. “I’m hoping that's what this message sends and they understand that we are trying to get home safe too. We’re trying to get home to our families too.”

With the verdict reached so quickly, it left both Singleton and local defense attorney Eric Puryear on edge. Singleton saying, “I expected it to go a lot longer but I’m glad we’re not waiting weeks and weeks.”

Despite what some might consider pressure on the jury to come to a quick conclusion, Puryear doesn’t see it that way saying, “I think most of the pressure from the protests, all the public scrutiny, it does more to get prosecutors to file charges and proceed with cases. I think that the jury saw the evidence. The evidence here was just so clear I don’t think any pressure made the jury end up convicting here. I think it just did a lot more to get a case in front of a jury.”