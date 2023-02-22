No injuries reported after several Colorado schools put on lockdown due to threats

Law enforcement agencies responded to threats to schools across Colorado Wednesday. The FBI said there's no indication of "a specific and credible threat."

COLORADO, USA — Several Colorado law enforcement agencies responded to threats made against schools Wednesday morning.

"FBI Denver is aware of numerous threats made today to a variety of organizations and institutions across Colorado," the FBI said in a statement.

"While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention," the statement continued.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they are also monitoring the incidents.

Jeffco Public Schools, one of Colorado's largest school districts, said they were not among the districts that received swatting calls or threats.

"While none have happened in Jeffco Public Schools, law enforcement is confirming at least five cases of swatting at schools and other organizations across Colorado," the district said in a letter to parents. "Law enforcement officials do not yet know who is responsible for these threats, and they are investigating at this time."

Alamosa

Alamosa School District said Alamosa dispatch received a call from an unknown number at 8:24 a.m. reporting a threat of an armed individual at Ortega Middle School.

"This call triggered a timely response from the Alamosa Police Department (APD)," ASD Superintendent Diana Jones said in a statement. "APD was on the school grounds promptly and placed the school on lockdown within a minute. All other schools were placed on hold immediately following notification. The lockdown at Ortega Middle School was lifted within five minutes, and all schools were placed on hold."

Aspen

Three Aspen schools were put on lockdown as the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unknown incident in the vicinity of the schools Wednesday morning.

In a tweet sent at 9:08 a.m., PCSO said law enforcement was on scene and that roads leading to and from Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School were closed. The Sheriff's Office didn't say what the incident was.

At 10:20 a.m., the sheriff's office said all Aspen School District schools were cleared of the threat. The sheriff's office said at 11:20 a.m. that all students would be released from school for Wednesday.

Boulder

Boulder High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning after a caller stated he had a gun and was prepared to go inside the school, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. No shooter was located, and no one was injured.

Brighton

Brighton Police Department said it received a call at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday from someone who said they had a bomb outside the high school. Brighton police said the caller hung up and did not answer when dispatch called back.

At 9:45 a.m., Brighton Police said no credible threat was found to students or the surrounding community and the secure status was lifted.

Earlier, Brighton Police tweeted:

"There is a large police presence at Brighton High School after dispatch received a threatening call from an unknown person," Brighton Police Department tweeted. "Other schools in the area are on secure while police work to determine if the threat is credible. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to follow."

Cañon City

Cañon City Schools said that Cañon City High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The lockdown was lifted by 12:09 p.m.

"The cause of the lockdown was due to a false threat reports at numerous schools across the state," the district said on its website. "This was not an isolated incident in Cañon City. While the incident caused discomfort for staff and students, we are glad to report that everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported."

The district said all Cañon City Schools remain on a modified secured status, which means that any entry or exits will be monitored by school staff.

Durango

Durango High School was put on secure lockout Wednesday morning. That lockout was lifted at 10:07 a.m.

"DHS received a call from the 911 Communication Center about an armed suspect approaching the campus," Durango School District 9-R said on its website. "The district and local law enforcement take all threats very seriously."

The district said after an extensive search of the high school campus, no threats were identified, and officers determined the scene was secure.

Englewood

Englewood Schools said at around 9:19 a.m., Englewood police received a call of shots fired at Englewood High School. The high school and middle schools at the Englewood Campus were immediately put on lockdown as officers responded to the school.

Officers then secured the building and completed a search. They did not find any threats or injuries. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:50 a.m.

The district said police are investigating the report as a “swatting” incident, as other jurisdictions received similar threats.

Families who wanted to take their students home early following the incident were able to do so.

Estes Park

Estes Park said police are investigating a hoax report of an active shooter at the high school, which is closed Wednesday due to weather.

"At approximately 9:23 a.m., the Estes Park Police Department received a report from an anonymous source that there would be an active shooter at the Estes Park High School, which is closed today due to weather," police said on Facebook. "Officers responded immediately to the schools to clear the surrounding area and search the schools. The Estes Valley Community Center was briefly locked down. Officers found no evidence to substantiate the report. Similar false reports have occurred today at other schools in the Front Range. The report is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time."

Fort Morgan

Morgan County School District Re-3 said around 9:38 a.m., they got a call through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office indicating that there was a man with a gun at Fort Morgan High School.

"Shortly after, there was what sounded like gunshots in the background. School administration and the school resource officer immediately became involved in the concern and the building was searched by both school administration and law enforcement," the district said on Facebook.

They said there is "no immediate or viable threat to the staff and students at Fort Morgan High School."

"Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement also checked all schools within the district and no threat was found," the district said.

Gilpin County

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office said at 10:41 a.m. that they are "working an active suspicious incident at the Gilpin County school."

"There is no active threat and no active gunman," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Other school districts in the state have received the same type of call. The school is on lock down and being searched. Everyone is safe."

Glenwood Springs and Carbondale

Roaring Fork Schools said Glenwood Springs High School was under lockdown as of 10:18 a.m. All other Glenwood Springs and Carbondale schools were on secure perimeter.

The district said at 10:32 a.m. that "all safety protocols in the Glenwood Springs schools have been lifted per law enforcement."

It was unclear what prompted the lockdown.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

