Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

Half of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake that was actually made of cocaine with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a New York man and a Maine woman tried to disguise cocaine as a cake.

Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on I-295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, July 20 and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200,000 in the trunk. Officers also found $1,900 in cash "believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales," according to a statement from the MDEA.

The two were arrested on drug charges. It's unknown if they have an attorney.

If you have information about this case or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, contact the Maine Drug Enforcement tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.