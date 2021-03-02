Clinton PD searching for armed man after Monday night robbery

The Clinton Police Department put out a notice regarding a search for a man who was caught on video while robbing a gas station.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Police Department has put out a notice regarding the search for a man who was caught on surveillance footage during an armed robbery.

In a Facebook post made just after noon on Tuesday, February 3, Clinton PD released pictures from surveillance video revealing the appearance of the suspect in the Monday, February 2 armed robbery of the Circle K gas station on N. 2nd Street at 11:42 p.m.

The black man was dressed head-to-toe in black except for a blue shirt under his hoodie and gray gloves. The only identifying characteristic that can be easily seen in the footage is his skin color.