Clinton PD searching for armed man after Monday night robbery

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Police Department has put out a notice regarding the search for a man who was caught on surveillance footage during an armed robbery.
In a Facebook post made just after noon on Tuesday, February 3, Clinton PD released pictures from surveillance video revealing the appearance of the suspect in the Monday, February 2 armed robbery of the Circle K gas station on N. 2nd Street at 11:42 p.m.
The black man was dressed head-to-toe in black except for a blue shirt under his hoodie and gray gloves. The only identifying characteristic that can be easily seen in the footage is his skin color.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Captain Davis at (563)-243-1457.