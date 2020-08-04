Clinton police attempt to pull person over, driver dies after shooting

The driver of a car is dead after Clinton police tried to pull them over and an officer shot their weapon at the driver.

CLINTON, Iowa — The driver of a car is dead after Clinton police tried to pull them over and an officer shot their weapon at the driver.

An officer with the Clinton Police Department tried to pull over a car near the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and Second Street in Clinton just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a statement from Clinton Police Department Chief Kevin Gyrion.

The driver did not stop and traveled into Camanche. Police followed the driver as they headed northbound on Highway 67 from Camanche back into Clinton towards the intersection of Highway 30.

A Clinton police officer shot his weapon at the driver, attempting to stop them, the statement said. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.