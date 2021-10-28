Mischief month in Clinton: Police arrest 3 in burglary, arson cases

The Clinton Police Department arrests three suspects for various burglaries and an arson case that occurred in October.

CLINTON, Iowa — A month of mischief resulted in the Clinton Police Department's arrest of three suspects in separate burglary and arson cases that occurred throughout the month.

Paul Horn, 25, of Clinton allegedly stole on Oct. 23 a City of Clinton garbage truck and robbed four vehicles as well as businesses Evergreen and Laundry Max on the 2300 block of Manufacturing Drive. Police arrested Horn on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and charged him with six counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count motor vehicle theft, according to a news release from the department.

Marari Boardman, according to police, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with 1st degree arson, criminal mischief and harassment for an Oct. 8 vehicle fire in the driveway of a home on the 1500 block of Crestline Drive.

Melvin Johnson, 51, of Clinton was arrested Wednesday and charged with 3rd degree burglary and criminal mischief as well as theft of lottery tickets. The incident occurred Oct. 23 at the Murphy U.S.A. gas station at 2346 Virginia Avenue, where Johnson allegedly broke into the gas station by throwing a rock through a glass door and left with merchandise and lottery tickets from inside.

According to police, Horn, Boardman and Johnson remained in custody at the Clinton County Jail, and investigations into all of the above incidents were ongoing as of Thursday.