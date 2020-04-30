x
Clinton officer cleared in fatal shooting

After an investigation, Officer Livesay has been cleared in the fatal shooting of Jacob Matthew Dau.

CLINTON, Iowa — Officer Ryan Livesay has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a Clinton man.

He has been on paid administrative leave for 3 weeks as a result of the shooting. 

Livesay shot and killed 38-year-old Clinton resident Jacob Matthew Dau. Police say Livesay tried to pull Dau over a week before the shooting but he fled. Livesay chased him into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton before shooting him. 

Dau later died at a hospital. The Clinton County Attorney's Office decided not to charge Livesay after a lengthy investigation.

The Clinton County Attorney says the circumstances of the led the officer to believe his life was in danger and he was justified in using deadly force.

The decision was handed down on April 30, 2020.