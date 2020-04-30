Clinton officer cleared in fatal shooting

After an investigation, Officer Livesay has been cleared in the fatal shooting of Jacob Matthew Dau.

CLINTON, Iowa — Officer Ryan Livesay has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a Clinton man.

He has been on paid administrative leave for 3 weeks as a result of the shooting.

Livesay shot and killed 38-year-old Clinton resident Jacob Matthew Dau. Police say Livesay tried to pull Dau over a week before the shooting but he fled. Livesay chased him into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton before shooting him.

Dau later died at a hospital. The Clinton County Attorney's Office decided not to charge Livesay after a lengthy investigation.

The Clinton County Attorney says the circumstances of the led the officer to believe his life was in danger and he was justified in using deadly force.