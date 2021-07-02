Clinton man to serve life in prison for sexual abuse crimes against 3 children

Todd Adams was sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing three children.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Todd Adams convicted in late May of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child. The children were each under the age of 12.

The sheriff's office said Adams had previously been convicted of second-degree sexual abuse that happened in 1995, also involving a child younger than 12. Because of this, his sentence was enhanced.