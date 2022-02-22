In case of child shooting, Iowa man accused of leaving gun out

One young child shot another inside an Iowa City apartment after finding a loaded gun left unattended.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been charged with child endangerment and faces a maximum prison sentence of 13 years in a case that saw one young child shoot another inside an Iowa City apartment last year.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported that 36-year-old Christopher Horras was charged with once count of misdemeanor child endangerment and one count of felony child endangerment. He's also charged with a count of making a firearm available to a minor.

Police said Horras left a loaded gun in his bedroom on Nov. 7 and left two children unattended while he went to another area of the house. Police said the children found the gun, and one accidentally shot the other.