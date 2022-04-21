Police arrest sex offender for multiple visits to Franklin Elementary

MOLINE, Ill. — A child sex offender was arrested Wednesday, April 20 for allegedly visiting Franklin Elementary School on three separate occasions while children were present, according to the Sterling Police Department.
Police said Craig Neal, 25, of Sterling was charged with three counts of unlawful presence within a school zone by a sex offender.
According to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry, Neal was charged with criminal sexual abuse of a 16-year-old back in 2016.
Neal was taken Wednesday to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond, according to the police department.