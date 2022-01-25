Substitute teacher gropes himself in front of Chicago elementary students

The man was working as a substitute at Walt Disney Elementary School when he allegedly touched his genital area in front of 11-year-olds.

CHICAGO — A substitute teacher at a Chicago elementary school has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of students in a classroom.

James Ruml, 29, of Chicago appeared in court Saturday, Jan. 22 on the charges and posted bond. Prosecutors said that on Nov. 16 he was working as a substitute teacher at Walt Disney Elementary School when he allegedly touched his genital area as three 11-year-old students watched.

Prosecutors say Ruml didn't take any clothes off. Ruml's attorney, Joseph Cavanaugh, said that Ruml has been a substitute teacher in the Chicago Public Schools district for three years.