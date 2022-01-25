x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Substitute teacher gropes himself in front of Chicago elementary students

The man was working as a substitute at Walt Disney Elementary School when he allegedly touched his genital area in front of 11-year-olds.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Empty classroom with desks and chairs

CHICAGO — A substitute teacher at a Chicago elementary school has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of students in a classroom. 

James Ruml, 29, of Chicago appeared in court Saturday, Jan. 22 on the charges and posted bond. Prosecutors said that on Nov. 16 he was working as a substitute teacher at Walt Disney Elementary School when he allegedly touched his genital area as three 11-year-old students watched.

Prosecutors say Ruml didn't take any clothes off. Ruml's attorney, Joseph Cavanaugh, said that Ruml has been a substitute teacher in the Chicago Public Schools district for three years. 

Cavanaugh noted there were no allegations Ruml exposed himself to the students or tried to touch them.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police ID final suspect in armed vape shop robbery