Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015

CHICAGO — Shootings in Chicago left 10 people dead and 39 others wounded in the city’s deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015.

The shootings happened despite a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Chicago police increased patrols and community organizations deployed mediators to neighborhood “hot spots” to try to stem violence over the holiday weekend, when gun violence has historically spiked. Anticipation of a spike in violence typically occurs over the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekends.

According to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, there were three more homicides than recorded in either of the Memorial Day holiday weekends of 2018 and 2019.