Chicago man sentenced to prison for derecho fraud scheme

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is spending a year in prison after defrauding disaster relief after the August derecho event across Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana.

According to the U.S. Department, 23-year-old Tavonte Stewart admitted to lying on a FEMA derecho disaster benefits application by saying that he lived in Cedar Rapids.

Stewart was able to receive $5,927 from FEMA for alleged property damage and rental assistance, and reportedly spent the money on jewelry and an extra copy of his Illinois state ID.

He also admitted that he had performed a similar scheme for California disaster relief funds, and that he was on supervised release for a previous conviction of Uttering Counterfeit Obligations or Securities.