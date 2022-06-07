Suspect in I-74 bike path crash pleads not guilty Tuesday

Chhabria Harris waived her preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in the crash that left two pedestrians dead.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The suspect in the fatal Interstate 74 bike and pedestrian path crash pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, June 7 at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline allegedly drove onto the newly opened I-74 path and struck three pedestrians at about 2 a.m. Sunday, May 22. The crash resulted in the deaths of 21-year-old Ethan L. Gonzalez and 18-year-old Anthony M. Castaneda, both of Moline.

Just days after the incident, the Iowa Department of Transportation and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline worked together to install temporary barriers preventing cars from accessing the pathway.

Harris faces the following charges in connection to the crash: two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving and two counts of reckless homicide.

News 8's cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Tuesday because Harris and her defense lawyer filed an objection to media coverage of the case. A hearing regarding the objection will be held Friday, June 24.