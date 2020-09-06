Court documents allege Linda Kilbourne burned a horse's body and improperly disposing of the "likely dozens" of horses that have died on the property.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Animal rescue groups voiced concerns about the owner of about dozens of horses at a rural Dallas County farm. This includes the accusation of burning a dead horse.

Linda Kilbourne was charged with burning a horse's body and with improper disposal of the "likely dozens" of horses that have died on her property over the years.

Former farm hands said the horses were neglected during their time working on Kilbourne's farm.

Neighbors said the horses escape often and go into the road.

Animal rescue groups, like AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, are also concerned for the horses' safety.

"It's just frustrating because the horses are still there," AHeinz57 Executive Director Amy Heinz said. "They're still starving. They're still dying, they're still being burned. And I can't believe that there is nothing that can be done."

Horses are classified as livestock under Iowa law, which Dallas County Attorney Chuck Sinnard said complicates building a legal case for neglect.

"There's also a component to that law, an element, there has to be what we call intent under the law, a very specific intent which means a person is intending a certain consequence or outcome," Sinnard said. "We have to be able to prove that with evidence as well. If we don't have facts sufficient to support that, then we can't charge that level of offense."

Heinz disagreed. She regularly helps abused and neglected pets, and she thinks there's more that can be done.

"There's got to be something that can be done," Heinz said. "I just can't accept that there's nothing they can do."

Linda Kilbourne is charged with 5 counts of improper disposal of an animal, which is a simple misdemeanor.

Because of COVID-19, her court date isn't until August.

If convicted, Kilbourne could face up to 30 days in jail.