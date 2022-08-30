Officials have identified the deceased man. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and have not been named.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was fatally shot by Cedar Rapids police officers early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

DPS says two officers encountered an armed man, later identified as 22-year-old William Isaac Rich, at the scene of a domestic disturbance at 5560 6th St. SW around 1 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Officers fatally shot Rich while attempting to detain him. No officers were injured in the shooting, police say.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and have not been named, pending an investigation from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.