Cedar Rapids pharmacist pleads guilty to stealing customers' meds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandon Lee Iacobo, 35, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 16 to diverting drugs for personal use while working as a manager at a Cedar Rapids pharmacy in 2020.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Iacobo diverted hundreds of drugs while working at a pharmacy for most of 2020. To cover up his thefts, he would falsify counts of the pharmacy inventory and short customers tablets from their prescriptions when filling them.

Back in 2016, a California administrative law judge found Iacobo to be lacking the ability to perform duties of a licensed pharmacist and his pharmacy license should be revoked, according to the department.