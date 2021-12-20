Driver flees traffic stop, hits Cedar Rapids officer with car

Cedar Rapids police are still searching for a driver who hit an officer with a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.

Police said Saturday, Dec. 18 that the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle after being struck by the vehicle shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

The confrontation began when the officer tried to pull the vehicle over in Cedar Rapids, but the driver refused to stop.

After a short chase the vehicle stopped when the road reached a dead end at a construction site. When the officer got out to confront the driver, the vehicle spun around and accelerated toward the officer.