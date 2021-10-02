Caught on camera: thief steals a truck from Davenport non-profit in broad daylight

One Eighty offers free services to people in crisis, experiencing homelessness or drug addiction -- its founder says the thief could benefit from the non-profit

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A thief was caught on camera Monday morning stealing a truck from the Davenport non-profit One Eighty in broad daylight. The suspect, wearing a baseball cap and a dark hoodie, appears to be a man in his 30s.

"He seemed to know exactly what he wanted to do," said One Eighty founder and executive director Rusty Boruff after reviewing the theft from multiple security camera angles.

It happened at 7:12 a.m. when a staff member briefly parked the truck, still running, in front of the organization's workshop to put away some tools. The suspect can be seen casually approaching the truck, hopping in and quickly speeding away.

"Ran inside for less than 60 seconds to unload the tools, came back out and the truck was gone," Boruff said.

Boruff said the man could have benefitted from the free services One Eighty offers to people in crisis, experiencing homelessness or dealing with addiction.

"What he didn’t realize was if he would have just kept walking 100 feet, he would have knocked on our front door where he could have came in where it as warm, and have a cup of coffee and all the other resources he could possibly need," Boruff said.

"And he wouldn’t have to steal a truck from a non-profit organization."



Boruff has reason for hope for the man caught on camera. Fifteen years ago, Boruff admits to make a similar poor decision. At the age of 19, he said he walked into an unlocked home and stole someone else's belongings.

"That was 100 percent on me. But it led to a jail sentence where I was sitting in jail, and that’s where my life change came," Boruff said. "And it’s what led to One Eighty existing today."

Boruff hopes to One Eighty will get its truck back.