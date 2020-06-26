Carbon Cliff man arrested after shots fired incident

The man was charged with Aggravated Assault after reportedly shooting towards another person.

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — Rock Island County deputies were dispatched to a Carbon Cliff home after a report of a resident firing a gun at another person Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office received the report at about 10:30 p.m. on June 25th. The report detailed a fired gunshot towards another person in the area of 900 block of S. 1st Avenue.

Deputies secured the perimeter of the residence and send in an emergency response team in an armored vehicle.

The team gave verbal commands to the building's occupants, telling them to exit the building. Two people, a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, walked out and were secured by the police.

Later, the man was arrested, transported to the RICO Jail, and charged with Aggravated Assault, No FOID Card, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.