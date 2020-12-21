As more than 70 cars have been stolen in the QC in December, police are working with the community to prevent these crimes from happening.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Year over year, car thefts have increased in the Quad Cities. December of 2020 is on pace to be near a record for stolen vehicles.

On Monday, December 21, the Davenport Police Department and other law enforcement agencies from the Quad Cities launched the "Lock It Down, QC" campaign, which is a method of trying to prevent these crimes from happening.

“Vehicle thefts are an almost 100% preventable crime,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. "We are pleading with the Quad City region to please take this seriously and lock your vehicles, never leave your car running unattended and never leave your keys in your car."

From 2019 to 2020, car thefts are up 14.5%, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Quad Cities-wide, more than 70 cars have been stolen in the month of December alone; 25 of those cars were stolen two days in a row with 11 and then 14 thefts reported each day.

Police say a stolen car can often be a gateway to another crime, including homicide.

“Stolen vehicles don’t just impact the vehicle owner, but also impact our community as a whole when these vehicles are used to commit other crimes," said Rock Island Police Chief, Jeff VenHuizen. "The simple act of locking your vehicle can help keep our entire community safe.”

A car theft is often considered a crime of opportunity. Law enforcement agencies say three steps can help prevent your car from being taken:

Never leave your car running, even if you have your fob Always lock your car Never leave your keys in your car

Years earlier, the Davenport Police Department launched a "Lock It Up" campaign. Police on Monday said they saw a decrease in car thefts with that campaign.

Editor's Note: The coverage below is from 2017

The following police departments are taking part in the "Lock It Down, QC" campaign: