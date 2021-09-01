Burlington woman arrested after shots fired results in injury

The Burlington Police Department arrested a woman after a report of fired shots that left one person injured.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington woman was arrested after reportedly injuring another person with gunfire Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Burlington Police Department, at about 1:26 p.m. on January 8, police received a shots fired report coming from a residence in the 1500 block of of North 9th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a person that had been injured by an gunshot, who was rushed to the hospital. The injury is believed to be non-threatening.

Detectives on the investigation quickly identified a suspect: 33-year-old Burling resident Monica Nicole Autry.