Burlington woman arrested after shots fired results in injury

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington woman was arrested after reportedly injuring another person with gunfire Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Burlington Police Department, at about 1:26 p.m. on January 8, police received a shots fired report coming from a residence in the 1500 block of of North 9th Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a person that had been injured by an gunshot, who was rushed to the hospital. The injury is believed to be non-threatening.
Detectives on the investigation quickly identified a suspect: 33-year-old Burling resident Monica Nicole Autry.
Autry has been charged with Willful Injury, Assault Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Injury and is being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond awaiting court appearance.