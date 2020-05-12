Burlington police arrest man for shooting Friday night

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. on Agency Street.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Police Department has arrested someone for shooting someone in the leg Friday night.

Police say 20-year-old Paul McGriff opened fired around 7 p.m. Dec. 4th in the 1200 block of Agency Street. No word on what led up to the shooting.

When police arrived, they found someone shot in the leg. They were taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.