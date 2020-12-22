Burlington man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for $75,000 of meth

An Iowa meth dealer received a hefty prison sentence for carrying and selling 15 pounds of pure meth.

A Burlington man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after being arrested during a drug delivery from last July.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent out a press release detailing the sentencing of Malik Buchanan, a 40-year-old man from Burlington who was arrested on July 6 for possessing meth with the intention to distribute.

Buchanan was caught in Cedar Rapids while carrying 10 pounds of pure meth, and had previously sold another individual 5 pounds of the drug. He was reportedly charging $5,000 per pound.

Buchanan was sentenced to 150 months, or about 12 and a half years, in prison without parole, as well as 5 years of supervision after his release.