Burlington man sentenced to prison for nearly 22 years for planning to distribute meth

Lavelle Harris was involved in the distribution of more than 4.5 kg of methamphetamine. He was also identified as a member of the "Black P Stones" street gang.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man was sentenced to prison for nearly 22 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Lavelle Harris, 36, was sentenced to 262 months in prison March 17, 2021. After his release, Harris is ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Harris was involved in the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of ice methamphetamine, a statement from the office of the Southern District of Iowa Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

Harris was designated as a "career offender" and identified as a member of the "Black P Stones" street gang, the statement said.