Burlington man arrested on gun charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police said on Thursday, May 28, around 12:11 p.m. they responded to the 1200-block of Dehner Street for shots fired in the area.

Witnesses say a man and woman had been seen in the area arguing just prior to the shooting.

"Officers located the two individuals and interviewed them. Officers additionally conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 1200-block of Dehner and recovered a gun described by the witnesses. There were no injuries reported from this incident."