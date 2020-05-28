Burlington man arrested on gun charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police said on Thursday, May 28, around 12:11 p.m. they responded to the 1200-block of Dehner Street for shots fired in the area.
Witnesses say a man and woman had been seen in the area arguing just prior to the shooting.
"Officers located the two individuals and interviewed them. Officers additionally conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 1200-block of Dehner and recovered a gun described by the witnesses. There were no injuries reported from this incident."
Ryan Mason O'Neill, 23, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and going armed with intent, all class D felonies. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).