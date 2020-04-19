Burlington man arrested after injured person discovered during shots fired investigation

The suspect was charged with four felonies.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Responding to a shots fired call on Saturday, Burlington police discovered one injrued man and one suspect

At about 11:57 a.m. on Saturday, April 18th, Burlington Police responded to the area of Flint Hills Drive and Argyle Court regarding reports that multiple shots had been fired.

When they arrived, police found two people matching descriptions of those who had been seen in the area at the time of the shots. One had sustained a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

After investigation, police detectives were able to identify a suspect. 21-year-old Burlington man Jilvone Watts was arrested and charged with four felonies, including Willful Injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Going Armed with Intent. He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.