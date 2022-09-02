Mediapolis 15-year-old arrested after alleged threats against Burlington High School

Burlington police stayed on scene at the high school through the rest of the school day, although officials say that students and staff were never in danger.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington authorities arrested a teenager on Friday, Sept. 2 after they allegedly made a threat against Burlington High School staff, according to a news release from the police department.

At about 9:45 a.m., Burlington Community School District administrators notified police of a threat that had allegedly been made against BHS staff.

Police traced the threat back to a 15-year-old from Mediapolis and detained them. After interviews and further investigation, the teenager was charged with first-degree harassment and referred to juvenile court authorities.

Officers remained on scene at Burlington High School throughout the rest of the school day.

BHS later released a statement saying that the suspect was from outside its community.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Burlington Police Department were called to investigate the claims made and they were deemed not credible," the post says. "At no point were students and staff in danger. We thank the BPD for their quick response and thorough investigation to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."

Burlington Community School District is in its second week of classes, which began on Aug. 23.

MORE FROM NEWS 8: 2 men, teenage girl arrested in Moline High School burglary, vandalism investigation

MORE FROM NEWS 8: Davenport man, 2 teens arrested after July arson investigation