Burlington fire deemed intentional, damages 2 garages and a car

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fire in Burlington, Iowa that is deemed as intentional damaged two detached garages and a car Sunday afternoon.

The Burlington Fire Department reported to a garage fire in the 1000 block of South Tenth Street at 3:50 p.m. April 5. The fire started on the outside of the 2-car detached garage, according to a press release from the department.

While firefighters were working to put out the flames, a second caller reported the flames were spreading to a second garage. Additional crews arrived on-scene at 3:53 p.m. discovering flames coming from two detached garages.

The fire was fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m. Firefighters stayed on scene until just after 6 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Heat from the fire damaged the siding of a house in the 1000 block of South Tenth Street. A 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix was also damaged.