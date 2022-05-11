2 injured after fight, stabbing in Burlington Monday

Reports of a stab victim and fighting kids led to Burlington police finding two people who had been injured in an altercation.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police are investigating an incident that left a man and juvenile injured Monday evening.

According to the Burlington Police Department, at about 4:58 p.m. on May 9, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Angular Street after receiving a report of a fight that broke out between kids.

Further information led fire and ambulance crews to be dispatched to a person with a stab wound.

After arriving, officers found two men, an adult and a juvenile, with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later sent to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation, and BPD says that no further details are currently being released.