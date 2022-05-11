2 injured after fight, stabbing in Burlington Monday

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police are investigating an incident that left a man and juvenile injured Monday evening.
According to the Burlington Police Department, at about 4:58 p.m. on May 9, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Angular Street after receiving a report of a fight that broke out between kids.
Further information led fire and ambulance crews to be dispatched to a person with a stab wound.
After arriving, officers found two men, an adult and a juvenile, with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later sent to a local hospital.
The incident is under investigation, and BPD says that no further details are currently being released.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.