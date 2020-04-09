Police ask public for information on burglary reported at Sterling Furniture

STERLING, Ill. — The Sterling Police Department is asking for information from the public about a burglary reported at Sterling Furniture Tuesday morning.
Several undisclosed items were stolen from Sterling Furniture at 3606 East Lincolnway, Sterling, Illinois before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, 2020.
Sterling police ask the community to contact local law enforcement with any information about this incident.
Those who want to remain anonymous can call Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867. The Sterling police point of contact is Detective Maggie Ellmaker at 815-632-6606 or via email at mellmaker@sterling-il.gov.