Police asking public to avoid area near NorthPark Mall due to armed standoff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are responding to an armed standoff at the Burger King located near NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon, the department confirmed with News 8.

Police are still at the scene as of 1 p.m.