x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police asking public to avoid area near NorthPark Mall due to armed standoff

Police are asking the public to avoid the area between Harrison Street and Welcome Way on Kimberly Road due to an armed standoff at Burger King.
Credit: WQAD
Davenport police are asking the public to avoid the area near North Park Mall between Harrison Street and Welcome Way due to an armed standoff at Burger King.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are responding to an armed standoff at the Burger King located near NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon, the department confirmed with News 8.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near NorthPark Mall between Harrison Street and Welcome Way due to the situation. No other details have been confirmed at this time.

Police are still at the scene as of 1 p.m. 

Credit: WQAD
Armed standoff in Davenport on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

WQAD News 8 will update this breaking news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.   

RELATED: Police: Teen shot and killed Friday morning in Davenport

RELATED: 3 men face murder charges for 2021 shooting of Davenport teen

In Other News

Police: Teen shot and killed Friday morning in Davenport