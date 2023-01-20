Charges filed in Bridlecreek carport arson, Knox County State's Attorney says

Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu have been charged in connection to a Galesburg fire that damaged a carport and nine vehicles back in August 2022.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A pair of suspects have been charged with 10 counts of arson related to an August 2022 fire that damaged a Galesburg carport and several vehicles, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu were arrested on Aug. 22 as part of a law enforcement operation in Wataga, Illinois. Two others were arrested that day but not in relation to this case.

Both of the suspects have been in custody since their arrests. They each have pending charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and criminal damage to property. Jury trials are anticipated to happen in February.