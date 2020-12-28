Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD

Duke Webb appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom in Rockford Monday, facing 3 counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities are calling an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three dead has told an initial hearing that her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Duke Webb appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom in Rockford Monday. He faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday, December 26.

His lawyer also told the court Webb appeared to have issues with memory loss and that he'll undergo mental health evaluations.