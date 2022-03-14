x
Crime

Iowa memory care facility employee charged with abuse after resident froze to death

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported the woman's cause of death was hypothermia and environmental cold exposure.

More than a month after a woman was found dead outside of Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced an employee at the facility has been charged with Dependent Adult Abuse – Intentional/Reckless Abuse.

Detectives said they charged 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny in relation to the death of Lynne Harriet Stewart after reviewing hours of video, conducting interviews and examining other evidence including phone records.

The sheriff's office said Stewart's cause of death was hypothermia and environmental cold exposure.

The temperature on the morning of Jan. 21, the day Stewart was found outside, was approximately -8 degrees according to the sheriff's office.

