Bettendorf police are asking for your help after several cars were broken into on Sunday, March 8.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf police are asking for your help after several cars were broken into on Sunday, March 8.

In a post on Facebook police say a stolen car was seen driving near the Springs Apartment Complex.

When police tried to stop the car it drove off.

Officers say when they checked the area again they found several cars had been broken into.