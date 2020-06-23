Bettendorf police arrest teen in connection to multiple home and car burglaries

Police say they arrested the teen responsible for multiple burglaries in Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police say they arrested the teen responsible for multiple burglaries in Bettendorf.

According to police, the suspect they were looking for was in the passenger seat of a car in the area of Eastern Ave. and Parkview Lane in Davenport on Monday, June 22.

Police say during a traffic stop the suspect ran from the car. Police were able to quickly catch the teen.

The suspect was identified as Sebastian M. Landrum, age 18, from Pleasant Valley, Iowa