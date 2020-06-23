Bettendorf police arrest teen in connection to multiple home and car burglaries

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police say they arrested the teen responsible for multiple burglaries in Bettendorf.
According to police, the suspect they were looking for was in the passenger seat of a car in the area of Eastern Ave. and Parkview Lane in Davenport on Monday, June 22.
Police say during a traffic stop the suspect ran from the car. Police were able to quickly catch the teen.
The suspect was identified as Sebastian M. Landrum, age 18, from Pleasant Valley, Iowa
"Based on the investigation and items found in his possession at the time of his arrest Landrum was charged with 11 charges and transported to the Scott County Jail, with no bond."