Bettendorf man gets 50 years in prison for child pornography charges

Justin Treanton sent child pornography he made while sexually abusing a 4-year-old to an undercover police officer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — On Monday, Feb. 28, Justin Treanton of Bettendorf received a 50-year prison sentence for producing and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 37-year-old's crimes came to light after he sent a video he had created of himself sexually abusing a four-year-old to an undercover police officer in New Zealand, according to a release from the department. The child pornography was traced back to Treanton in Bettendorf, and a search of his phone revealed more images of child pornography showing infants, toddlers and violence.

As a result of a joint investigation by Homeland Security, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office, Treanton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography and an additional 20 years for possession of the pornography, with sentences running consecutively for a total of 50 years in federal prison.

According to the department, Treanton will be required to register as a sex offender and continue to be under federal supervision for the rest of his life following his prison time.

Treanton's child pornography case was prosecuted as part of the justice department's "Project Safe Childhood" initiative, which combats the nationwide issue of child sexual exploitation and abuse.