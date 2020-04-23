Bettendorf construction company found unlicensed, ordered to stop acting as public adjuster

The Iowa Insurance Division yesterday ordered 33 Carpenters Construction, Inc. and its officers, Austin and Kimberly Nelson of Bettendorf, to cease and desist from acting as a public adjuster while unlicensed to do so. They are also ordered to pay penalties totaling $15,000 in civil penalties.



“It’s contrary to the public interest to allow unlicensed public adjusters to operate and act as a public adjuster when they are the self-interested contractor performing the remedial work and negotiating with insurance companies,” Chance McElhaney, Iowa Insurance Division spokesman said. “The Iowa Insurance Division works to stop unlicensed public adjusters as they drive up costs which everyone pays for in the form of higher premiums.”



Iowans can double-check to ensure the adjuster they are working with is properly licensed at https://data.iowa.gov/Regulation/Public-Adjusters-Licensed-in-Iowa/rw5w-dmcr/data.