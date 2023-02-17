Iowa DNR looking for person responsible for shooting a bald eagle in Scott County

Those who have any information on who may have done this are asked to contact Conservation Officer Nick Rocca at 563-349-9418.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The image above is not of the eagle that was killed.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help in finding the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a bald eagle in the Bettendorf/Riverdale area last weekend.

A Facebook post from the department says Iowa DNR staff responded to a report of an injured bald eagle last Saturday, Feb. 11. They transported the injured animal to a licensed raptor rehabilitator. Unfortunately, the DNR says the eagle did not survive the night.

X-rays concluded that the bird had been shot.

Hunting bald eagles is illegal in the United States under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Enacted in 1940 and amended several times since, the law prohibits anyone from "taking" bald or golden eagles.

The act defines "take" as "pursue, shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap, collect, molest or disturb."

Violating this law can result in a fine of $100,000 or $200,000 for organizations. It can also result in prison time for one year for a first offense. Penalties increase substantially for any additional offenses, and a second violation of the act is a felony.